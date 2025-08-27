Conrad Shipyard delivers new hybrid-electric ferry Harbor Charger

Conrad Shipyard has delivered the Harbor Charger, New York State’s first hybrid-electric public ferry, to The Trust for Governors Island. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group and built at Conrad’s Morgan City, Louisiana facility, this groundbreaking 1,200-passenger vessel marks a further step forward in sustainable maritime transportation.

Equipped with Siemens Energy’s advanced hybrid propulsion technology, the Harbor Charger operates in battery-only, zero-emissions mode or hybrid diesel-assisted mode resulting in a reduction of CO2 emissions by nearly 600 tons annually.



The ferry will replace a 1956 diesel-powered vessel, delivering faster, cleaner, and more efficient service for nearly one million visitors each year between Manhattan and Governors Island.

“Delivering the Harbor Charger to New York Harbor is a proud moment for all of us at Conrad. The ferry is a great example of how traditional craftsmanship and next-generation technology can come together to shape a more sustainable future on the water,” said Johnny Conrad, Conrad Shipyard’s executive chairman. “We are honored to have partnered with the Trust and the people of New York to build a vessel that will serve the community for decades to come.”

With its modern amenities, ADA accessibility, and cutting-edge green technology, the vessel showcases what is possible when visionary design meets premier shipbuilding craftsmanship..

Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES Conference, set for November 4-5 at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson, will feature a panel discussion on the Harbor Charger, It will bring together key figures involved in designing, building, powering and operating the $33 million vessel