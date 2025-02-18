Always Croatia adds renovated vessel for small-ship cruises

Always Croatia, a Croatian-American travel company dedicated to curating cultural experiences, announced today the addition of the newly renovated MS San Antonio to its fleet in 2025. The 36-guest small cruise ship will set sail in early spring, offering travelers an opportunity to explore the Croatian coastline aboard an intimate and luxurious vessel.

The MS San Antonio‘s maiden voyage is expected to take place on May 24, 2025, embarking on a seven-night journey between the cities of Dubrovnik and Šibenik. Along the way, guests will visit hidden gems and coastal towns on the Southern Dalmatian Coast, enjoying a blend of famous sites to showcase the best of Croatia.

“As travelers continue to seek out authentic cultural experiences and lesser-known locales, we’re thrilled to introduce the renovated MS San Antonio as our newest option for small ship cruising in Croatia,” said Christy Kranjec, founder of Always Croatia. “Island-hopping exploration is made possible by the ship’s smaller footprint, allowing a route with more sightseeing stops than any other cruise in Croatia.”

About the Ship

The 146-foot deluxe ship presents a sleek design and striking blue hull, featuring 18 cabins with en-suite bathrooms, each elegantly furnished in a contemporary design and offering 161 square feet of space. On the upper deck, meals—contemporary upscale cuisine featuring organic and locally-sourced ingredients—are served in an air-conditioned dining room. A shaded aft lounge and seating area for dining al fresco offer spaces to socialize, while the spacious sun deck features a jacuzzi and loungers, providing an ideal setting for sunbathers and scenery-seekers to retreat.

On shore, travelers will enjoy a series of immersive excursions, including dining on local cuisine amidst fragrant lavender fields nestled within a UNESCO-protected landscape, savoring world-class wine at a family-run vineyard, and learning to prepare a traditional Croatian dish during a cooking demonstration. Visits to ancient castles and palaces offer a step back in time and meandering through Medieval landmarks bring centuries of secrets and captivating stories to life. Throughout it all, guided tours led by local experts will provide deeper insight into the country’s vibrant culture and fascinating history.

The itinerary also offers ample opportunities for independent sightseeing and relaxation at each port of call along with swim stops to dive directly off the ship’s swim deck and take a dip in the crystal-clear Adriatic Sea. The ship will be stocked with a variety of aquatic equipment, including snorkeling gear, stand-up paddle boards, floats, and high-end SEABOB watercrafts, ideal for both above- and below-water exploration.

The renovated MS San Antonio will offer 14 sailings in 2025. The ship is also available for private charter for groups seeking a personalized experience; the introductory price for charters in 2025 is $67,995.

Always Croatia’s small ship cruises include a cocktail welcome reception and dinner, breakfast buffet and three-course lunch daily, captain’s dinner with live music, group excursions, on-board lectures, airport transfers, a selection of American spirits and Croatian wines at a fully stocked bar, daily cabin service, complimentary Wi-Fi, and more.