Otto Candies acquires Harvey Gulf’s MPSVs

Otto Candies, LLC and Harvey Gulf International Marine have jointly announced that Otto Candies has acquired four Multi Purpose Support Vessels (MPSVs) from Harvey Gulf.

Effective Thursday, October 23, 2025, all four of Harvey Gulf’s MPSVs — the Harvey Blue-Sea, Harvey Sub-Sea, Harvey Deep-Sea, and Harvey Intervention — will officially join the Otto Candies offshore vessel fleet.

Otto Candies, III, CEO and chairman of the board of Otto Candies, LLC, stated: “This acquisition represents a meaningful step forward in the continued growth of Otto Candies, LLC and our commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the offshore energy industry. Each of these vessels brings proven subsea capability and operational versatility that align with our mission to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient marine services.”

Shane Guidry, CEO and chairman of the board of Harvey Gulf International Marine stated: “Harvey Gulf looks forward to turning our focus toward developing and operating the newest and best Offshore Supply Vessels (OS’s) working the oil and gas industry, which include the only U.S flagged OSV’s powered by LNG, batteries and diesel.”