Hanwha Ocean wins ABS AiP for standard FPSO design

ABS has awarded Hanwha Group member Hanwha Ocean an Approval in Principle (AIP) for its Pre-FEED Standard FPSO Design. Intended to create an asset optimized for deployment in the deep waters of West Africa, the FPSO design is 340 meters long and capable of storing approximately 2.38 million barrels of crude oil, with a daily crude oil production capacity of 190,000 barrels. Developed to accommodate topsides for crude oil and or gas production facilities, the hull is designed to operate for up to 20 years without the need for dry docking.

To address the recent tightening of environmental regulations, the Hanwha Ocean FPSO is set to incorporate technologies such as zero-flaring, GHG monitoring, and an energy management system. All equipment has been electrified to reduce operational costs throughout the unit’s lifecycle. Additionally, advanced digital solutions, including cybersecurity, digital twin, and predictive maintenance, have been integrated.

“ABS is a world leader in FPSO classification and we are proud to be able to use this experience to support Hanwha Ocean with their innovative, flexible approach,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS vice president, global offshore.

"We anticipate continued growth in demand for offshore plants, particularly in West Africa and South America," said Hanwha Ocean officials. We will continue to strengthen our global competitiveness through continuous technological innovation and product development."