Fifth Harvey Gulf OSV converted to operate on renewable LNG Written by Nick Blenkey









New Orleans headquartered Harvey Gulf International Marine reports that it has completed conversion of a fifth tri-fueled vessel to run on renewable LNG. It has also completed fitting a sixth vessel with battery power. This, says Harvey Gulf, “creates the world’s largest fleet of tri-fuel and dual-fueled oil & gas service vessels and the only ones in the United States of America.”

“I have the only company in America operating the most technically advanced vessels with the most eco-friendly emissions systems in the world today,” said CEO Shane Guidry. “Not one of my competitors have taken steps to transform their fleets into dual- or tri-fueled vessels, let alone any type of emissions reduction. I began this journey 13 years ago and I can honestly say it has paid the largest dividends of any service vessel in the United States of America. My company will continue to be the leader in America with technology that has the lowest emissions reduction, years ahead of our competitors.”