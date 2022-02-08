Harvey Gulf puts carbon neutral PSV into operation

Moving one step closer to becoming the world’s first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) certified oil and gas vessel operator, Harvey Gulf International Marine, New Orleans, La., has begun to operate one of its tri-fuel vessels exclusively on battery power and renewable liquefied natural gas (RLNG), with diesel fuel as back up.

Harvey explains that the RLNG it is using is “recaptured swine and dairy farm gas from pig and cows” and that the use of RLNG enables clients who charter the company’s dual and tri-fueled RLNG vessels to obtain carbon neutral certification for their related vessel operations.

“We always knew the day would come when investors and customers would demand low, or in this case, carbon neutral, zero emission platform supply vessels,” says Harvey Gulf Chairman and CEO Shane Guidry. “Harvey owns the only ones in the world operating today and the only ones that will ever be operating in the United States, unless our competitors want to build new dual fuel LNG vessels, or tri-fueled like these, at a cost of $113 million per vessel. I don’t see that happening, as you will never get a day rate from the end user that will support the $113 million construction cost.

“Today, we own five 310-foot platform supply vessels all of which can operate carbon neutral utilizing renewable liquefied natural gas. So, for those oil companies that really want to do all they can to reduce emissions while drilling for oil, we have boats that they can now charter to deliver the drilling rigs’ needs while burning carbon neutral fuel.”

The carbon neutral RLNG being used onboard the Harvey vessels is a blend of low carbon intensity (CI) sourced bio-methane from the pork and dairy industries. The natural methane produced from the waste/byproduct of these sectors is recovered via digesters. The processing of the waste and extracting of the methane, results in negative carbon intensity (CI) scored renewable gas.

“Through blending at our LNG fueling terminal (the only one in America),” says Harvey, “we can achieve net zero carbon neutral fuel burn where by low CI score RLNG is blended with locally available LNG. An example would be blending local sourced LNG with a CI score of +80LNG with RLNG with a CI score of -440, the net zero blend would be at a ratio of 5.5:1. Through these type of innovative thought processes, the company is able to continue to support its clients in meeting their environmental commitments.”

ELECTRIC TRUCKS

Harvey also announced that it has ordered 25 electricFord F-150 Lightning trucks for its employee fleet. All will replace existing combustion engine vehicles and be used to support the company’s vessel operations and efforts to continue down the decarbonization path.