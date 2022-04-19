Ørsted and Eversource sign first-ever U.S. offshore wind helicopter contract

Ørsted and Eversource have awarded HeliService International Inc. a contract for helicopter crew change operations for the two companies’ joint venture wind projects in the Northeast United States.

The contract is the first helicopter contract to support the United States offshore wind industry and the two companies say it will create jobs and economic development in both helicopter assembly and future operations.

The Leonardo AW169 helicopters that will be used are powered by two Pratt and Whitney PW210 series engines and are capable of crew transport as well as utilizing a hoist system to lift wind technicians to and from the top of wind turbines. The aircraft will support crew transfer and hoisting at the South Fork Wind, Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind offshore wind farms during construction. They will be assembled on the Leonardo Helicopters assembly line in Philadelphia, Pa.

“HeliService is very proud to having been awarded the U.S. Ørsted and Eversource offshore helicopter contract to support the offshore wind installations and operations at the U.S. East Coast,” said J.O. Freiland, CEO of HeliService. “With that, HeliService is the first helicopter offshore operator who is establishing itself at the U.S. East Coast. We are very much looking forward to working with Ørsted and Eversource and to supporting their operations. We wish to thank Ørsted and Eversource for their trust in HeliService.”