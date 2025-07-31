LD Armateurs SOV duo will have Schottel Rudderpropellers

French shipowner and maritime services provider Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (now LD Armateurs), has selected SchotteL to supply RudderPropellers Dynamic (SRP-D) for two new Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) that will operate for Swedish-headquartered energy company Vattenfall (see earlier story). The new walk-to-work vessels have been designed by Norway’s Salt Ship Design and will be built at Chinese shipyard Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Ltd. (ZPMC).

“Following a thorough evaluation of the available thruster options for our future Service Operation Vessels (SOVs), Louis Dreyfus Armateurs has chosen a configuration based on four identical RudderPropellers Dynamic,” says Arthur Barret, head of engineering, projects and innovation at LD Armateurs. “This setup ensures optimal dynamic positioning performance, thanks to their advanced capabilities, which is key to maintaining maximum operability. We also place strong trust in the proven reliability of Schottel equipment.”

Each SOV will be equipped with four SchotteL RudderPropellers Dynamic type SRP 430 D (1,660 kW input power each) for precise positioning during demanding DP operation. The SRP-D is marked by improved propeller acceleration/deceleration times and a high-speed azimuth steering system with reinforced gear components, which enables faster thrust allocation than conventional rudder propellers. Thanks to the shorter response times, it is possible to react faster and in a more targeted manner to external forces such as wind and currents, thus achieving a higher positioning accuracy of the vessel. In addition, the SRP-D is characterized by a compact design with a vertically integrated electric drive motor (LE-Drive) and an eight-degree inclined propeller shaft, which results in less thruster-thruster and thruster-hull interaction and therefore lower thrust losses.

SRP-D in high demand for SOVs

The SRP-D was specifically developed for challenging offshore applications, meeting the growing requirements for efficient and reliable operation of SOVs. It keeps ships in position even in harsh weather conditions, thus increasing the operational window throughout the year. Furthermore, its optimized thrust output is expected to result in fuel savings. Since its launch in 2023, the SRP-D has been in strong demand: More than 50 units sold reflect its high level of acceptance in the market.

The new vessels are the next generation of LDA’s SOVs, following Wind of Change and Wind of Hope, which are also equipped with complete Schottel propulsion packages. The design improvements focus on maximizing operational efficiency, uptime, and optimizing energy consumption. In addition, the vessels will also feature an advanced gangway system and a 3D motion-compensated crane. The first SOV is scheduled to enter service in 2027 on the DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in Germany, while the second vessel is set to begin operations in 2027 too, servicing the Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2 wind farms, also in Germany. A third, optional SOV is intended for Vattenfall’s future projects in the North Sea.