Incat Crowther says more about new Jones Act CTV trio Written by Nick Blenkey









Designer Incat Crowther has released some more details of the three Jones Act crew transfer vessels (CTVs) just ordered by WINDEA CTV LLC. Two of the CTVs will be built by St Johns Ship Building in Florida and one will be built by Gulf Craft in Louisiana.

All three vessels will initially be chartered by GE Renewables. They will first operate out of New Bedford, Mass., during the Vineyard Wind I construction period.

The vessels, which are 30 meters in length, are based on well-proven CTV’s developed by Incat Crowther. They feature a large foredeck with a 23 tonne knuckle boom crane and container securing lugs offering exceptional flexibility. The vessels incorporate Incat Crowther’s patented Resilient Bow Technology minimizing boat landing impact forces.

As is usual with all Incat Crowther CTVs, the vessels have a deadweight capability in excess of 50 tonnes.

A resiliently mounted superstructure offers excellent comfort for both technicians and crew with six crew berths provided in above deck staterooms. Other features include a large wet room and stores warehouse, fully-featured bathrooms and a discrete mess area. Workshop and utility spaces in the catamaran hulls are immediately accessible from the cabin.

The vessels will be propelled by quad Volvo IPS propulsion units driven by Volvo DI13 main engines. They are fully hybrid-ready, meaning that the integration of the hybrid system is completely accommodated for in the design. This includes dedicated voids for batteries, reserved cabling space and battery removal hatches.

The vessels will be designed and built to Bureau Veritas class and comply with U.S. Coastguard CFR 46 Subchapter L regulations.

Ed Dudson, managing director at Incat Crowther Europe said “this order is the result of a significant joint development between Incat Crowther and the WINDEA CTV partners starting back in 2019. It’s great to have multiple vessels building for what I am sure will be a very successful operation.”