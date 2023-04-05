New ABS report focuses on offshore sustainability

ABS has published Offshore Sustainability Insights. Reflecting the latest thinking on sustainable offshore operations, it is first in a series of reports designed to support ABS’s offshore clients in reaching their emission reduction targets and serves as a primer for offshore decarbonization, ESG trends, sustainable financing tools and carbon pricing.

“We found pressures on the offshore industry to improve its carbon footprint were coming from all directions, including the investment community,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS senior vice president, global offshore. “As the leading class for offshore assets worldwide, ABS has a key role to play in supporting the industry through the clean energy transition. The ABS insights series is designed to help offshore clients quickly assess the sustainability landscape and understand what factors might impact their projects and assets. Pressure for change is affecting the entire offshore supply chain and will require a holistic approach to make significant impact”

Market trends are explored by asset type such as floating production storage and offloading units (FPSOs), offshore support vessels (OSVs) and offshore wind vessels. The offshore sustainability report also considers how, despite investing in decarbonization strategies, the offshore industry remains challenged to implement further sustainability measures.

“ABS has world-class capabilities in understanding emissions technologies and developing decarbonization strategies thanks to our global network of sustainability centers,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS vice president, global sustainability. “We know the reality of decarbonization is that many companies are at different stages of the journey. These reports offer solutions and advanced understanding of the issues for our clients as they develop and expand their programs for greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction.”