Maersk Supply to install mooring for innovative floating wind project Written by Nick Blenkey









A Maersk Supply Service project team is being assembled to prepare for the mooring system installation of the Saitec Offshore DemoSATH floating wind project.

The DemoSATH project will use a 2 MW turbine in a full scale prototype that will be deployed offshore Bilbao and will be the first floating turbine connected to the Spanish grid. This project is part-financed by the German energy company RWE Renewables, the world’s second largest offshore wind power company.

Installation of the mooring system is planned for second quarter 2022 and Maersk Supply Service has been contracted for the operation by Saitec Offshore Technologies, the Spanish engineering company behind the development of SATH Technology. This is based on a concrete platform concept with a plug-and-play single point mooring (SPM), the same technology used for FPSOs.

This anchoring system allows an easy connection so that the platform on which the wind turbine is mounted can be disconnected and taken ashore for overhaul and maintenance. The platform can rotate freely around this single point like a weather vane, reducing the environmental forces on the platform and, as a consequence, the cost of the mooring. It also helps the yaw control of the turbine to orientate the rotor plane against the wind.

“This is a significant contract for Maersk Supply Service, as floating wind is a cornerstone of our green strategy and transition to offshore renewables,” says Oliver Trouvé, head of integrated solutions at Maersk Supply Service. “We are pleased to be able to provide our expertise for this project and look forward to delivering a safe and efficient installation for our client,”

“We are proud to play a role in supporting the development of the floating wind industry and look forward to strengthening on our relationship with Saitec,” says Yvan Leyni, director for floating wind at Maersk Supply Service.