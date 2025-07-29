Kongsberg teams with Noble to bring innovative tech to offshore Written by Nick Blenkey









Kongsberg Maritime has signed a long term development program framework agreement with offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation. The focus is on the joint development, piloting, and commercialization of solutions to enhance operational efficiency, risk assessment, and sustainability in offshore operations.

The first pilot project under this agreement will be launched later this year on the 2014-built Gusto P10000 drillship Noble Sam Croft and will set the stage for a series of collaborative development programs.

The agreement brings together Kongsberg Maritime’s marine technology portfolio with Noble’s operational expertise and modern fleet of 21 floaters. This synergy is expected to accelerate innovation cycles and deliver user-centric solutions that unlock new value for offshore operators.

Jouni Raatikainen, executive vice president global customer support at Kongsberg Maritime, said: “This agreement with Noble underscores our commitment to being a trusted energy transition partner. By working closely with forward-thinking companies like Noble, we can co-create technologies that not only improve performance and safety but also support the industry’s broader sustainability goals. Noble’s progressive approach and openness to innovation make them an ideal partner for this ambitious journey.”