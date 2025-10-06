DOF Group books North America region contracts worth $60M-plus

DOF Group ASA reports that it has received several project awards in the North America region. The awards will utilize vessels already in the region, securing more than 300 days of firm vessel utilisation for a combined contract value of more than $60 million, with further options available.

Skandi Skansen will be utilised for a mooring project in Guyana with expected commencement in October 2025 and an expected duration of approximately six weeks with further options.

Skandi Implementer has secured two jobs in Mexico with international oil companies for subsea cable repair and subsea installation services with execution during Q4 2025 and expected combined duration of more than two months.

Additionally, the third-party vessel Cade Candies will be used to provide Walk to Work services off the East Coast of the U.S., with expected commencement in second quarter 2026 and duration of approximately eight months with further options.

Mons Aase, DOF Group ASA CEO, said: “I am very happy to see the strong momentum in the North America region continue with these project awards, securing utilisation for project vessels in the region. I am especially pleased that Skandi Implementer has been working non-stop in the region after we terminated her original long-term contract in Mexico in early 2025.”