DOF ASA wins new contracts and charters in a CSV

When we last reported on Norwegian offshore services provider DOF ASA it appeared that the company was headed for either a forced restructuring under the Norwegian Reconstruction Act, or bankruptcy. Which of those paths it is headed down should become clearer following an Extraordinary General Meeting set for December 14. You can read the related Oslo Stock Exchange filings on that HERE and HERE.

Meantime, the company reported on Monday that it had been awarded multiple new contracts in Atlantic region and that it had entered into a long-term charter of the CSV vessel Havila Phoenix.

The Atlantic region awards include an Integrated Field Support Vessel (FSV) contract with an international operator in West-Africa. The contract is 365 days firm, with 365 days of options. DOF will deliver project management, engineering, procurement and logistics related to deep-water construction and maintenance of existing subsea infrastructure. The Skandi Seven will be used for the contract.

DOF has also been awarded multiple FEED studies relate to prospective floating wind developments in the Atlantic region. DOF will use its project management, engineering and logistical expert teams to outline marine operation solutions, including mooring and dynamic cable installation.

DOF said its charter of Havila Phoenix is on a three-year firm plus two-year option contract, commencing first quarter 2023. Havila Phoenix is a large and modern CSV, equipped with one 250-ton AHC offshore crane, one 20-ton AHC offshore crane, two WROVs and a large construction deck. The vessel will be utilized in DOF Subsea’s project segment.

Mons Aase, CEO DOF Subsea AS, said: “I’m pleased with the award for a new integrated FSV contract in West-Africa, once again proving our ability to deliver complex marine operations and engineering services. I also welcome Havila Phoenix into our fleet of advanced subsea vessels.”