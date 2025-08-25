BOEM orders work stop at Revolution Wind

Ørsted reports that on August 22, its subsidiary, Revolution Wind LLC, a 50/50 joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partner’s Skyborn Renewables, received an order instructing the project to stop activities on the outer continental shelf related to the Revolution Wind project from the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). Revolution Wind is complying with the order and is taking appropriate steps to stop offshore activities, ensuring the safety of workers and the environment.

‘’The project commenced offshore construction following the final federal approval from BOEM last year. The project is 80% complete with all offshore foundations installed and 45 out of 65 wind turbines installed.

Ørsted says that it is evaluating all options to resolve the matter expeditiously. This includes engagement with relevant permitting agencies for any necessary clarification or resolution as well as through potential legal proceedings, with the aim being to proceed with continued project construction towards COD in the second half of 2026.

Revolution Wind is fully permitted, having secured all required federal and state permits including its Construction and Operations Plan approval letter on November 17, 2023, following reviews that began more than nine years ago. Revolution Wind has 20-year power purchase agreements to deliver 400 MW of electricity to Rhode Island and 304 MW to Connecticut, enough to power over 350,000 homes across both states to meet their growing energy demand. As a reference, South Fork Wind, which is adjacent to Revolution Wind and uses the same turbine technology, delivered reliable energy to New York at a capacity factor of 53% for the first half of 2025, on par with the state’s baseload power sources.

Ørsted said that it is evaluating the potential financial implications of this development, considering a range of scenarios, including legal proceedings.

The move marks the second attempt by the Administration to end a fully-permitted offshore wind operation, following its move to shut down New York’s Empire Wind. That decision was later reversed.

Unlawful?

The Oceantic Network slammed the shutdown as “unlawful,” noting afternoon, The Department of the Interior ordered work to stop on Ørsted’s the project, which is 80% complete, was set to provide 704 MW of power generation to Conneticut and Rhode Island once completed early next year.

“For the second time,” said Oceantic Network CEO Liz Burdock, “the Trump Administration has taken unlawful action against a fully permitted offshore wind project under active construction—this time one that is nearly 80% complete. This dramatic action further erodes investor confidence in the U.S. market across all industries and undermines progress on shared national priorities—shipyard revitalization, steel and port investments, and energy dominance. In fact, halting work on Revolution Wind will drive up energy costs for consumers, idle Gulf Coast vessel operators that have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in new or retrofitted vessels, and jeopardize the livelihoods of union workers.”

Connecticut and R.I. governors respond

Whether the action is unlawful or not is something likely being thoroughly explored not only by Ørsted but by the attorneys general of both Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Gov.Ned Lamont of Connecticut and Governor Dan McKee of Rhode Island released the following statements :

Gov. Lamont said, “This political move by the Trump administration will drive up the cost of electricity bills and contradicts everything the administration has told us. It wastes years of state investment in renewable energy designed to diversify our energy supply and lower costs for families and businesses. The project, which was on track to be completed early next year, would have powered more than 350,000 homes across Connecticut and Rhode Island while creating good-paying, clean energy jobs. All of that is now at risk. We are working closely with Rhode Island to save this project because it represents exactly the kind of investment that reduces energy costs, strengthens regional production, and builds a more secure energy future – the very goals President Trump claims to support but undermines with this decision.”

Gov. McKee said, “The Trump administration’s stop-work order on Revolution Wind undermines efforts to expand our energy supply, lower costs for families and businesses, and strengthen regional reliability. This action puts hundreds of union jobs at risk by halting a project that is 80% complete – just steps away from powering more than 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut. At a time when we should be moving forward with solutions for energy, jobs, and affordability, this administration is choosing delay and disruption. We are working with our partners in Connecticut to pursue every avenue to reverse this decision. Revolution Wind is key to Rhode Island’s economic development, energy security, and long-term affordability for our residents.”

NOIA: Not only about energy

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito issued the following statement:

“Revolution Wind is already under construction and nearly complete, representing years of planning, billions in private investment, and significant progress for America’s offshore energy supply chain. Any pause or uncertainty at this stage could ripple across jobs, contracts, and communities already benefiting from the project.

“These projects are not only about energy. They advance priorities of the Administration by restoring American manufacturing, strengthening shipbuilding, modernizing ports, and building the reliable power needed to support data centers and AI innovation.

“Today, the U.S. has only one one fully operational large-scale offshore wind project producing power. That is not enough to meet America’s rising energy needs. We need more energy of all types, including oil and gas, wind, and new and emerging technologies. Offshore projects take years of investment before delivering results, and stable, consistent policy is essential to keep that progress moving.

“The totality of America’s offshore energy industry, including oil and gas, wind, carbon capture and storage, and deep sea mining, is driving more stability for consumers, more jobs nationwide, and a stronger future for America.”