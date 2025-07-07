BMT and Penguin deliver next-gen MFV-R fire and rescue vessel

BMT and Penguin Shipyard International have delivered Blue Dolphin, the first of two next-generation MFV-R marine fire and rescue vessels developed in close partnership with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Purpose-built to strengthen SCDF’s emergency response capabilities at sea, the two 38-meter Multi-role Fire Vessels – Rescue (MFV-R) were ordered in April 2023 (see earlier story) and are designed to address evolving operational requirements in one of the world’s busiest maritime regions.

This new class of fire and rescue vessel builds on the proven performance of earlier platforms delivered by BMT and Penguin, including the Red Dolphin and Red Manta, both of which entered service with SCDF in 2019.

The Blue Dolphin MFV-R features a BMT-optimized aluminum monohull design with superior seakeeping and maneuverability. The hull extension accommodates a higher payload, enabling the vessel to carry more personnel, equipment, and firefighting systems. It is powered by high-performance propulsion systems that allow it to reach speeds exceeding 30 knots, ensuring rapid response in emergencies.

An important feature of the Blue Dolphin is its enhanced external firefighting system, which includes three fire monitors and three high-capacity pumps delivering a combined flow rate of 3,600 cubic meters per hour, along with 12,000 liters of foam capacity. This is supported by a self-protection water curtain, giving the vessel a fully redundant and highly capable firefighting configuration that exceeds standard FiFi Class 1 requirements.

The vessel also carries a high-speed RHIB equipped with a dedicated launch and recovery ramp, enabling quick deployment for nearshore search-and-rescue operations. The proprietary launch-and-recovery system reflects BMT’s and Penguin’s experience in customized, integrated solutions and enhances SCDF’s operational reach in shallow water or constrained environments.

The vessel’s internal layout features a large aluminum superstructure, purpose-built to house advanced Chemical, Biological and Radiological (CBR) protection systems. These includes a dedicated decontamination room, a first aid station and a rescue lounge capable of accommodating 30 survivors and eight firefighters. The CBR system uses advanced infrared sensors to detect and classify chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial chemicals at ranges of up to 5 kilometers, enabling real-time hazard zone mapping and proactive safety management.

The MFV-R s also equipped with a virtual anchoring system, improving station-keeping and reducing operator fatigue during extended missions. This complements the vessel’s integrated command center, which consolidates data from onboard sensors, cameras and logs to support tactical coordination and situational awareness in high-tempo operations.

Sustainability has also been integrated into the Blue Dolphin’s design. The vessel is equipped with solar panel charging systems and biofuel-compatible engines, supporting SCDF’s and Singapore’s broader environmental goals without compromising operational performance.

The Blue Dolphin was officially delivered to SCDF at a commissioning ceremony held at the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club, officiated by Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs, Edwin Tong.

“The award of the Blue Dolphin project was a strong vote of confidence in BMT’s proven design capabilities, following the success of the Red Dolphin,” said Martin Bissuel, head of sales at BMT. “It’s a testament to the trust built through collaboration and our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, mission-ready vessels. Working closely with SCDF and Penguin, we’ve designed a platform that enhances operational performance, integrates advanced technology, and prepares responders for the increasingly complex maritime challenges ahead.”

“Our joint development of the Blue Dolphin is a testament to what can be achieved through close collaboration between operator, designer and builder,” said James Tham, managing director of Penguin International Limited, the Singapore-listed parent company of Penguin Shipyard International”

As Singapore’s port infrastructure expands and maritime traffic grows more complex, the Blue Dolphin MFV-R will be a cornerstone in SCDF’s ability to safeguard national waters against fires, hazardous material incidents, and mass casualty events. The second vessel of the MFV-R class is currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2027.