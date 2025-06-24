Zodiac Maritime: Morning Midas has sunk in international waters

Another car carrier has become a major casualty following a fire involving electric vehicles. London-based Zodiac Maritime reports that its managed vessel Morning Midas has now sunk in international waters.

The vessel has been at the center of a salvage drama that began when the U.S. Coast Guard received the initial report of the fire aboard the ship Tuesday, June 3, at approximately 3:15 p.m. The Morning Midas was en route from China to Mexico carrying 3,048 vehicles, 70 of them fully electric and 681 hybrid electric. Smoke was initially seen emanating from a deck carrying electric vehicles.

Today, Zodiac Maritime released this statement:

“The salvors, Resolve Marine, have reported that the Morning Midas sank in international waters in the North Pacific, following the fire that broke out on board on June 3, 2025.

“Damage caused by the fire, compounded by heavy weather and subsequent water ingress, caused the Morning Midas to sink at around 16.35 local time zone (UTC -9) on June 23, in waters approximately 5,000 meters deep and 360 nautical miles from land.

“As a precaution, two salvage tugs containing pollution control equipment remain on site to monitor for any signs of pollution or debris. Their crews are safe. A specialized pollution response vessel is also en-route to the location as an additional precaution.

“All operations continue to prioritize the safety of personnel and the protection of the marine environment.

“We remain in close coordination with Resolve Marine and the United States Coast Guard, and we extend our sincere thanks for their professionalism, swift response, and continued collaboration.”