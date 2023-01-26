ZeroNorth makes its platform available to masters onboard ships Written by Nick Blenkey









ZeroNorth, the software spin-off from Maersk Tankers with an impressive record of helping shipowners cut CO2 emissions, is, for the first time, making its platform available to masters onboard ships, starting with two new browser-based software services: ZeroNorth Onboard and Live Voyage Optimization Plan.

This latest launch comes 15 months after the company released its weather routing service. The two new services enhance ZeroNorth’s offering as the platform now provides customers full support for their weather routing by enabling masters’ access.

ZeroNorth Onboard provides masters with real-time access to the information they need to optimize their voyages while underway. Additionally, the Live Voyage Optimization Plan service brings routing details into a live view, including the latest weather forecasts, and enables onshore teams to update and share plans at a moment’s notice.

Masters will have access to up-to-date forecasts, giving them the information they need to decide if routes should be altered to ensure maximum fuel efficiency, that the vessel stays on schedule, and, ultimately, remains safe.

Providing these services onboard also removes the need to wait for updated PDF reports to be sent by email from shoreside staff or the need to make calls to weather advisory services to know what weather conditions a vessel faces on its current route. Both the masters and the shoreside team can transparently see the same data, plans and reports to work closer together on achieving the full impact of each vessel.

“Life at sea can be unpredictable,” says Pelle Sommansson, chief product & AI officer at ZeroNorth. “Conditions can change rapidly, and masters need to be able to quickly make decisions to keep vessels safe and on track. We are excited to put ZeroNorth Onboard and Live Voyage Optimization Plan into their hands to be able to provide our customers with the data and visibility they need to make the best possible routing decisions.”