ZeroNorth claims big CO2 emissions savings for ships

ZeroNorth AS, the software spin-off from Maersk Tankers in which agribusiness giant Cargill is an investor, says that last year its platform prevented 218,000 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere by ships.

To calculate the emissions savings, ZeroNorth examined vessels whose voyages were optimized using its software. It says that the results are a clear indicator of the ZeroNorth platform’s potential to cut emissions from shipping, and come as the company places a particular focus on working with customers to optimize operations for the benefit of the planet as well as earnings.

ADDS CII OPTIMIZATION

With IMO’s CII (carbon intensity indicator) requirements soon to come into force, ZeroNorth is adding a new CII optimization functionality in its platform. This new option means that ship owners and operators can optimize their voyages for CII-based decision-making. By combining a huge variety of vessel, market, bunker, and weather data together with its advanced algorithms, the ZeroNorth platform now offers a green route—that considers emissions together with profit—to improve or maintain vessel CII ratings.

The new CII (Carbon Intensity Indicator) option means that ship owners and operators can optimize their voyages for CII-based decision-making.

Owners can opt to make CII route choices depending on their operational and commercial priorities, and the route recommendations also provide a transparent view of the CO2 and dollar impact of making a given route decision.

As sustainability becomes increasingly priced into the cost of doing business in shipping, the results prove that ZeroNorth’s platform will provide an important solution for owners and operators that are looking to maximize earnings within the bounds of these new green priorities.

“As a purpose driven company, everything ZeroNorth does is focused on helping the industry tackle its emissions, said ZeroNorth’s chief purpose activist, Lora Jakobsen. “We have now been able to quantify our positive impact in 2021: a reduction of nearly 220,000 tonnes of CO2 from our customers’ fleets. We see this as a strong first step in making global trade green and are proud that our platform has made a positive contribution in a market where emissions are still going in the wrong direction.

“We also believe that launching our CII optimization feature will give the industry another means to act on its environmental footprint. The tightening regulatory environment in shipping is creating an urgency to act, which in turn can help the industry’s green transition. Commercial entities need to do their part, which is why we are building a platform to drive the industry’s sustainability.