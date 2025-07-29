WISTA USA names Nicolaou-Boyer as new president

The Board of WISTA USA, the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association, appointed Marlene Nicolaou-Boyer, global commercial manager at Houston-headquartered Stolt Tankers USA Inc., as its new president.

The announcement was made during the organization’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference, held May 12–14 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. She succeeds Christina Liviakis Gianopulos, director of business development at American Ship Repair, Brooklyn, N.Y., who concluded a three-year term leading the association.

Liviakis Gianopuls is a 2024 Top Women in Maritime award winner and keynote speaker.

Nicolaou-Boyer brings a broad range of maritime experience to the role. She has served as a U.S. Navy Reserve officer, sailed as a deck officer, and held leadership positions in tanker operations and commercial sales. She holds an MBA in Shipping & Logistics from Lloyd’s Maritime Academy and a bachelor’s degree in Marine Environmental Science from SUNY Maritime College.

In her new position, Nicolaou-Boyer will oversee WISTA USA’s efforts to advance networking and educational opportunities for its members. WISTA USA is part of the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA), an international networking organization whose chapters hold meetings, seminars, and social events throughout the year, often alongside major industry gatherings. The group’s AGM is held each spring, while the global WISTA International Conference takes place every fall.

WISTA USA’s outgoing president, Liviakis Gianopulos, was recognized at the event for her contributions over the past three years, which included strengthening regional chapter engagement and expanding outreach efforts across the U.S. maritime sector.

The new board, led by Nicolaou-Boyer, is expected to continue these initiatives as WISTA USA works to provide a platform for professional development and knowledge-sharing among women across the maritime industry.