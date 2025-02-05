WCI promotes Jen Armstrong to VP government relations

Waterways Council Inc. (WCI) has promoted Jen Armstrong from director, government relations, to vice president, government relations. She joined WCI in 2023.

“Jen has been an integral part of WCI’s legislative work on WRDA, appropriations, and our work with the Corps of Engineers, where she previously worked in a variety of positions from 2004-2016,” said WCI president and CEO Tracy Zea. “We appreciate and rely on her counsel to WCI to help us achieve success in our work to modernize our nation’s inland waterways system.”

Prior to joining WCI, Armstrong director of navigation policy and legislation for the American Association of Port of Authorities. Prior to that, she was Republican staff director/clerk for the Senate Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on Energy and Water (E&W) ,

Previously, she was a professional staff member for the Senate E&W Appropriations Committee, responsible for the water portfolio of annual E&WD appropriations bill. She served as a subject matter expert and advisor to members of Congress on matters related to federal navigation, flood control, environmental restoration, water supply, and hydropower.

Armstrong worked with the Corps of Engineers from 2004-2016 in a variety of positions including government affairs liaison/program manager at Corps’ Headquarters; civil works project manager and military project manager at the Norfolk District; and civil works interdisciplinary project/construction manager for the New Orleans Hurricane Protection Office.