Wärtsilä engines picked for Paraguayan pusher tug repowers

Wärtsilä is to supply replacement engines for two inland waterway pusher tugs operating in Paraguayan rivers. The vessels are owned by a subsidiary of agribusiness giant ADM , ADM Naviera Chaco S.R.L. The vessel modifications and new engine installations will be carried out in Asuncion, Paraguay.

The two pusher tug vessels covered by this contract are the Decatur Lady and the Tendota. Each will be refitted with three Wärtsilä 20 engines. Delivery of the engines to the shipyard took place earlier this year. The Wärtsilä 20 is a well-proven compact, lightweight marine engine, offering fuel flexibility and reliable performance in genset and main engine applications.

The new engines will enable a reduction of the environmental impact and increase the efficiency of the pusher tugs. ADM’s stated target is to reduce emissions by 25% by 2035, and the advanced Wärtsilä engine technology is an important opportunity to advance that effort in South America.

“The Wärtsilä engines selected for this project have the fuel flexibility that we seek, especially as we look to the potential of alternative future fuels. At the same time, the project will help us to improve operational reliability and lower our maintenance costs,” says Raul Valdez, logistics director at ADM Naviera Chaco S.R.L.

“We are delighted that Wärtsilä engines have been selected for this important project, which highlights the marine industry’s shift to greater sustainability and increased efficiency. ADM’s vision to be the provider of choice to meet the demand for low-carbon intensity feedstocks is very much in line with Wärtsilä’s own commitment to supporting the industry’s decarbonization efforts,” says Hanno Schoonman, director of sales for AMER region at Wärtsilä Marine.