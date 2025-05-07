Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs $140M multi-year contract

Wallenius Wilhelmsen reports that it has entered into a three-year shipping contract with one of the world’s leading construction and mining equipment manufacturers. The contract is estimated to have a value of approximately $140 million based on expected volumes over the three-year period.

The RO/RO operator is seen by its customer as a key long-term partner, and the renewed agreement commenced in May 1, 2025, with amended rates in line with current market levels.

The customer’s agreements include direct support for Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s decarbonization initiatives with a new BAF (bunker adjustment factor) scheme accommodating the expected evolution of the carrier’s fuel mix for the future.

WW operates a fleet of more than 50 modern RO/RO ships. Its vessels are capable of carrying a mix of products, from auto, construction,, mining and agriculture machinery to a wide variety of breakbulk products.

“Continuing our positive start to 2025, the significant multi-year contract further strengthens our long-standing partnerships in the high and heavy segment, extending predictability for both the customer and Wallenius Wilhelmsen,” says Pia Synnerman, chief customer officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen