VINCI Energies to acquire Wärtsilä’s Marine Electrical Systems business

Nanterre, France-headquartered VINCI Energies has signed an agreement to acquire Hamburg-based Wärtsilä SAM Electronics GmbH. The company is active in the field of electrical and automation integration for the German Navy and naval shipyards in the north of the country and VINCI says the acquisition will enable it, through its Actemium brand, to expand its range of services in the industrial sector and to strengthen its position in the German defense market by integrating the expertise of 350 new employees and an additional full-year revenue of €100 million.

The agreement, which is expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2025, is subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

Wärtsilä says that the company, its Marine Electrical Systems business, has quisitions, part of Wärtsilä Portfolio Business, and has been run independently with the aim of accelerating performance improvement and unlocking value to Wärtsilä through divestment. In 2024, the annual revenue of Marine Electrical Systems was EUR 100 million. The divestment includes the legal entity of Wärtsilä SAM Electronics GmbH and related assets for a project in execution in Brazil.

“This agreement is yet another proof point of our Portfolio Business divestment strategy coming to life,” said Bernd Bertram, head of portfolio business, Wärtsilä: “VINCI Energies has deep expertise in complex project-based business and therefore is an ideal match for Marine Electrical Systems. I’m confident that VINCI Energies will provide a solid platform for further business success for the benefit of the customers, partners, and the highly skilled professionals of Marine Electrical Systems.”