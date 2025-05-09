Viking floats out its newest Nile River ship, Viking Thoth Written by Nick Blenkey









Ocean and river cruise specialist Viking [NYSE: VIK] reports that its newest ship for the Nile River—the 82-guest Viking Thoth—has been floated out at the Arab Contractors Company’s Massara shipyard in Cairo, marking a major construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water. Set for delivery in October 2025, the vessel will join Viking’s growing fleet of state-of-the-art ships for the Nile River and will sail on the company’s popular 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

“Egypt is a country of profound historical and cultural significance, which makes it a destination of great interest to our guests,” said Viking chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen. “With two new ships, the Viking Thoth and the Viking Amun, debuting in 2025, we are very proud to continue expanding our elegant fleet and introducing more curious travelers to this phenomenal region.”

Following the traditional float out ceremony at Massara shipyard in Cairo, the vessel will now be moved to a nearby outfitting dock for final construction and interior build-out.

Hosting 82 guests in 41 staterooms, the new, state-of-the-art Viking Thoth is inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean ships, with the signature Scandinavian design for which Viking is known. An identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris, the Viking Aton, the Viking Sobek, Viking Hathor and the Viking Amun, the Viking Thoth features several aspects familiar to Viking guests, such as a distinctive square bow and an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace. Other ships in Viking’s Egypt fleet include the Viking Ra and the MS Antares. In addition to the Viking Thoth, Viking plans to welcome four new ships in Egypt in the next two years, which will bring its Nile River fleet to 12 vessels by 2027.