Viking and Johnson Controls in marine fire service partnership

Viking Life Saving Equipment has entered into a global marine fire service partnership with Johnson Controls.

The Marine and Navy division of Johnson Controls International is an international manufacturer of firefighting systems that has delivered thousands of systems to the maritime and offshore industry. Its comprehensive range of firefighting systems includes CO2, foam, dry-powder, water-mist, sprinkler, and alternative gases.

Viking, a leader in manufacturing and servicing lifesaving products has been appointed as the globally approved, trained, and certified service provider for all systems and equipment delivered and installed by Johnson Controls Marine and Navy.

Under the marine fire service agreement, Viking will have access to and maintain a stock of the full range of JCI system spare parts necessary to support customers worldwide.

“This ‘partnership in safety’ reflects a shared vision and commitment of our two companies to deliver high-quality services globally,” say the companies. “We are confident that this synergy will help us achieve new levels of safety, service excellence and customer satisfaction.”