VIDEO: WSF reports progress on Wenatchee electrification

After one year at Vigor shipyard, work to modernize the Washington State Ferries (WSF) Jumbo Mark II ferry Wenatchee is progressing, including the necessary and long-planned upgrade to its aging propulsion system and conversion to hybrid-electric power.

With a capacity for 202 vehicles, the Wenatchee is the largest passenger ferry in the United States to be electrified. Washington State Ferries originally estimated work would take roughly a year to complete and now expects a return to service summer 2025.

WSF awarded a contract to Vigor in September 2023 to convert the Jumbo Mark II class ferries to hybrid-electric power and complete the required propulsion system upgrades, ensuring the vessels remain reliable for their 60-year lifespans. The three ferries, the Wenatchee, Tacoma and Puyallup, were built in 1998, 1997 and 1999 respectively.

“There are no issues with the technology itself, but as is common with major vessel retrofits, we have faced some challenges in working this new technology into the existing vessel,” said Matt von Ruden, administrator for the WSF system electrification program. “Working with Vigor, we have largely tackled these issues and are now preparing for system commissioning. We’re also applying our lessons learned for the subsequent vessels.”

Major work completed to date on Wenatchee includes removal of two propulsion diesel generators, installation of electric power conversion and distribution equipment, upgrades to obsolete propulsion control equipment, reconfiguration of piping systems, and build-out of two new battery rooms. Ongoing work includes installation of thousands of feet of electric and fiber optic cable. From there, the battery modules will be installed, and crews will begin to bring the ferry back to life. This “commissioning” process is a highly structured sequence of energizing system components and testing them to ensure they operate as designed.

After Vigor’s work is complete, the WSF team will need approximately four weeks to put Wenatchee through its paces with additional system checks and sea trials, as well as training for the vessel crews. The Tacoma conversion will not begin until the Wenatchee returns to service.

“The benefits of this program are substantial,” said von Ruden. “When these propulsion upgrades are complete, the Wenatchee will emerge with improved reliability, increased efficiency and reduced emissions.”

The conversion of all three vessels and their supporting terminals will reduce WSF’s diesel fuel consumption by over 4.7 million gallons per year. The designs will support three modes of operation – diesel, battery or hybrid-diesel battery – providing increased reliability and resilience.

The Jumbo Mark II ferries are the biggest emitters in the fleet, contributing up to 26% of WSF’s greenhouse gas emissions. When conversions are complete and the terminals are electrified, Jumbo Mark II emissions are expected to drop by roughly 95%.

While WSF is one of the first and largest ferry systems in the U.S. to electrify ferries, ferry operators throughout northern Europe have converted more than 70 ferries to hybrid-electric power since 2015. The technology is also in use by Canada’s BC Ferries.