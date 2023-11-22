VIDEO: Successful OSV test of ammonia cracker and fuel cell combo Written by Nick Blenkey









Bilbao, Spain, based H2SITE reports that ammonia cracking is gaining traction for onboard power generation as a means of producing hydrogen for use in PEM fuel cells. The company says that it has now successfully validated the first ammonia cracker to produce high-purity hydrogen for marine PEM fuel cell use. In a pilot, an H2SITE integrated membrane reactor has been installed and operated on board Zumaia Offshore’s offshore supply vessel Bertha B, operating in the Bay of Biscay.

Before hydrogen is used in a fuel cell, purification is necessary, especially if traces of ammonia are present.

H2SITE says its membrane reactors make sure all of the ammonia is transformed, while delivering a high purity hydrogen to the fuel cell in a single process step.

The test involving the Bertha B was carried out as part of the EU-funded H2OCEAN project and saw the H2SITE cracker successfully power the ship’s auxiliary services during navigation.

“Our innovative membrane reactor technology not only brings an improvement in system efficiency but also reduces the footprint of the installation,” says Jose Medrano, technical director at H2SITE. “This is especially important in applications where space is limited, such as onboard a vessel.”

“We have focused our design efforts on minimizing the ammonia consumption, which will be key for the scale up to suit higher power output units,” he adds.