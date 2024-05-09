VIDEO: Precision explosive charges will be used to cut bridge section pinning Dali Written by Nick Blenkey









Precision cuts made with small explosive charges will be used to remove a large section of bridge wreckage that is pinning down the bow of the M/V Dali, the vessel whose strike on Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key bridge initiated its collapse

The exact time of the precision cuts will depend on multiple environmental and operational factors.

The small explosive charges, a standard controlled demolition tool, will split the large section of truss at specific locations to create multiple, smaller sections, which will allow salvors to use cranes and barges already on scene to remove these sections of the bridge and ultimately remove the Dali from the channel.

Back in 2021, the precision use of explosives was employed in the dismantling of the wreck of the capsized car carrier Golden Ray, in St. Simons Sound, Ga. In that case, low hazard flexible linear-shaped explosive charges (LH FLSC) were used. In the Key Bridge operation, a different type of small charge will be employed, as shown in the video.

Removing the bridge section by the fastest, safest, and most predictable means requires the use of precision cuts made by the small explosive charges, says the Unified Command.

“We remain focused on restoring the Marine Transportation System, while ensuring the protection of the public and the environment,” said Capt. David O’Connell, Key Bridge Response Federal On-Scene Coordinator. “By using precision cuts, we reduce risks to our personnel and can safely and efficiently continue clearing the channel for the Port of Baltimore.”

The Key Bridge Response Unified Command is coordinating with Maryland Department of Emergency Management to issue a cellular notification ahead of the controlled demolition to maximize awareness in communities near the bridge.

Hearing protection is not required outside of a 2,000-yard noise radius. Sound levels outside of the noise radius will be no louder than a standard fireworks show and will last 2-5 seconds.

