VIDEO: Innovative Aikido floating wind solution gains ABS statement of maturity Written by Nick Blenkey









San Francisco-based Aikido Technologies, one of the winners of Phase One of the U.S. Department of Energies FLOWIN prize, has now gained a statement of maturity from ABS for its innovative floating wind platform design., the latest stage in ABS new technology qualification.

The Aikido design is a steel semi-submersible floating platform made of steel tubes that can be manufactured at tower facilities. The platform design offers a streamlined installation process because it can be transported in a unique, horizontal configuration and requires no welding during the final assembly process.

This allows the platform to be assembled more quickly in smaller port areas and transported using existing barges, increasing the supply of ports and vessels that can support the offshore wind industry. This could enable faster and cheaper development of floating offshore wind projects.

As part of the process of granting the statement of maturity, the latest stage in new technology qualification, ABS witnessed a successful upending demonstration of the Aikido One unit, a 1:4-scale floating wind platform.

The test exhibited the platform’s ability to quickly deploy from its collapsed transportation configuration into an upright, floating configuration. ABS granted approval in principle for the technology in 2022 and has worked closely with Aikido throughout the development of the platform.

“The offshore wind industry needs innovative technologies to meet production targets. ABS is proud to have supported the development of Aikido’s novel floating wind platform from the beginning,” said Rob Langford, ABS vice president, global offshore renewables..

“Having a third-party validation of our design and test procedures from ABS has been crucial to derisking our technology for our customers, insurers and other partners. We hope to continue to work with ABS on future full-scale projects,” said Sam Kanner, CEO of Aikido Technologies.