VIDEO: HamiltonJet unveils new high-efficiency range

New Zealand-based HamiltonJet has unveiled a new range of high efficiency waterjets, starting with the LTX36 model. Optimized for medium and low speed operation, they are claimed to be first waterjet to rival the energy efficiency and bollard pull of the best propeller-based systems between zero and 30 knots.

Long favored for vessels such as pilot launches, HamiltonJet waterjets have always been an efficient choice for going fast, thanks to the absence of hull-appendages and their highly optimized pump geometry. However, not everyone wants to go fast.

“Our customers’ needs are changing, and so is our environment,” says HamiltonJet CEO Ben Reed. “We understand that operators not only want to reduce their impact on the environment and lower their energy costs, but also maximize efficiency.”

Some operators achieve this by operating at lower speeds, while others rely on the electrification of the driveline rather than continuing to rely on fossil fuels.

Meeting customer needs and expectations is very important to HamiltonJet, says Reed.

“LTX36 is a game changer,” he says. “It delivers incredible energy efficiency at low speeds. Customers can enjoy all the benefits they’ve come to expect from HamiltonJet waterjets – shallow draft, maneuverability, and safety of people and marine life in the water – allowing you to do more without compromises.”

To produce what it claims is the most efficient propulsion system on the market for low to medium speed applications, HamiltonJet looked to Mother Nature for inspiration — and specifically at the moon jelly fish.

“The moon jellyfish expends far less energy than any other swimming animal, evolving over a millennium to become a marvel of jet-propelled efficiency! Thankfully, we didn’t take a millennium to design the LTX36. Like its inspiration, the LTX36 uses a large nozzle, lower input energy, lower jet velocity, and lightweight structure to achieve its goals,” says Reed. “So, whether you’re looking to optimise your entire enterprise or simply gain incremental benefits in maneuvering, loitering, and transit – efficiency of propulsion is key.”

LTX36 FEATURES:

Ultra-efficient mixed-flow pump design

Compact in-board footprint

Narrow width for compact driveline spacing

Direct drive capability

Refined corrosion protection

Specifications