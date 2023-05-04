VIDEO: Fincantieri floats out Cunard’s Queen Anne

Carnival Corporation’s tradition-steeped U.K. luxury cruise brand Cunard celebrated a major milestone yesterday with the float out of its newest ship, Queen Anne, at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

The 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag, Queen Anne officially touched water for the first time exactly 365 days before she is scheduled to set sail on her maiden voyage to Lisbon on May 3, 2024.

Based on the Holland America Line Pinnacle-class platform, the 14-deck cruise ship measures 322.51 meters (1,058.1 feet) long by 35.60 meters (116.8 feet) beam and will carry up to 3,000 passengers.

The float out completes the first comprehensive phase of construction the new Cunarder which now transitions to focus on building the ship’s luxury interiors.

Carnival UK president Sture Myrmell said: “We are delighted to celebrate this important milestone in the construction of Queen Anne. The float out ceremony marks the ship’s transition from her building dock to where she truly belongs – in the water. Today marks a significant moment for Queen Anne as we recognize the dedication by the master ship builders at Fincantieri to build a ship that reinforces our position as a world-famous luxury brand.”

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, stated: “Queen Anne is the third ship we have the pleasure to build for Cunard, a pillar in the history of British seafaring, with whom we share a real commitment to excellence. Building a liner for this shipowner takes us back to our roots yet, at the same time, spurs us forward to the future in a spirit of determination to bring together tradition and innovation and further strengthen our longstanding relationship.”

Queen Anne will take the Cunard fleet to four ships, joining the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth.

More on the new Cunarder HERE