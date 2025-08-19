VIDEO: Explosion on coal carrier W-Sapphire rocks Baltimore

The Baltimore Sun reported this morning that the main channel used by cargo ships to enter and exit the Port of Baltimore was still shut down as the Coast Guard probed the cause of a Monday evening explosion on board the coal carrier W-Sapphire.

In an update (see story) the Coast Guard said that during the explosion a hatch detached and entered the water. Recovery plans to locate and retrieve the hatch are under development, but its exact location and potential impact on the navigable channel remain unknown.



Video on YouTube and social media showed a huge fireball erupting from the vessel in the vicinity of the Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster.

The 751-foot W-Sapphire showed signs of a fire consistent with an explosion, the Baltimore Sun story cites Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson John Marsh as saying.

The Liberian-flag W-Sapphire is a 2012-built 81,168 dwt Kamsarmax according to the website of its manager and operator, Greece’s W. Shipping.

The Coast Guard says that at approximately 6:30 p.m. yesterday, Sector Maryland-National Capital Region watchstanders received a call over VHF channel 16 from the W-Sapphire stating there had been an explosion aboard the vessel.

The W-Sapphire was outbound from Baltimore Harbor with 23 crewmembers and two pilots aboard and was south of Fort Carroll at the time of the explosion. The report stated the vessel was transporting coal.

Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and dispatched responders to the scene to assist while coordinating the response with local port partners.

All 23 of the crew members were accounted for and uninjured, the Baltimore Sun quotes fire officials as saying.

UKP&I Club warning

Coal is a hazardous cargo and in December last year the UK P&I Club noted:

“The Club is aware of a number of incidents, involving coal cargoes from the East coast of the U.S.A., which were emitting dangerously high levels of methane. On occasions, the ship’s holds natural ventilation was not sufficient to remove the excessive methane concentrations.

“It is crucial for shippers to provide accurate cargo declarations, including information about potential methane emissions, to comply with the requirements of the IMSBC Code. Failure to do so could lead to hazardous situations on board vessels.

“Shipping companies should remain vigilant and monitor methane levels in coal cargoes. If excessive rates of methane accumulation are detected, immediate action should be taken to ensure the safety of the crew and the vessel.

“We advise members who have loaded coal cargoes from the East coast of the U.S.A .and have concerns regarding methane emissions to contact the Club immediately.”