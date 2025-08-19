USCG: Hatch blew off in W-Sapphire explosion

In an update on its response to the explosion on the W. Marine Inc. coal carrier W-Sapphire, released at 12.55 EDT today, the Coast Guard says that during the W-Sapphire,explosion a hatch detached and entered the water. Recovery plans to locate and retrieve the hatch are under development, but its exact location and potential impact on the navigable channel remain unknown.

As a precaution, the Patapsco River has been closed to all vessel traffic between position coordinates 39°11.70’N, 076°31.71’W, near Swan Creek, and 39°12.6’N, 076°29.74’W, near Sparrows Point, and extending up to the former location of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Crews are awaiting verification to confirm safe conditions before proceeding with further Coast Guard investigations onboard the vessel.

Additionally, a 500-yard safety zone has been established around where the W-Sapphire is anchored at position 39°01.4’N, 076°22.10’W, north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed the vessel Buck, a sonar-equipped survey vessel, to thet W=Sapphire explosion site at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Buck is collecting data to identify any obstruction s to the safe navigation of traffic entering or exiting the Port of Baltimore via the Fort McHenry Federal Channel. The data will also help determine the operational plan needed to fully reopen the federal channel.