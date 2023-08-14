VIDEO: Eco-friendly Silver Nova sails on maiden voyage

One of the world’s most eco-friendly new cruise ships, Silversea Cruises’ Silver Nova, embarked from Venice on its maiden voyage today. Delivered last month by German shipbuilder Meyer Werft, Silver Nova is Silversea’s 12th ship and the first to launch this year for parent Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), becoming the 64th ship in its global fleet.

The ship is 243 meters long, 30 meters wide and has capacity for 728 passengers.

A fuel cell system supplements the LNG-fueled engines with plans for it to later be able to supply the entire hotel operation, eliminating emissions in port. In addition, a battery system increases the overall efficiency of the ship by absorbing peak loads, significantly reducing fuel consumption. A newly developed Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGS) converts waste on board into thermal energy, further increasing the vessel’s efficiency.

With a space-to-guest ratio of 75 GRT-per-guest , Silver Nova has an innovative layout, that the cruise brand says “prizes openness over symmetry and incorporates an unprecedented use of approximately 4,000 square meters of glass.”

“Silver Nova revolutionizes ultra-luxury cruising and sets the new category standard,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “From her innovative horizontal design to her emphasis on sustainable operations, Silver Nova speaks to Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to deliver the world’s best vacations, responsibly.”

Prior to the maiden voyage executives from Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea hosted a three-day architectural preview for select travel partners and members of the press, sailing roundtrip from Venice.

“It was incredibly emotional to welcome guests aboard Silver Nova ahead of her maiden voyage,” said Barbara Muckermann, president, Silversea Cruises. “Benefiting from an innovative asymmetrical design, she immerses guests into the destination at every turn — a strong expression of our brand mission. As one of the most spacious ships at sea, and with the broadest array of bars, lounges, and restaurants in ultra-luxury cruise travel, Silver Nova elevates the experience for our guests like never before. I would like to thank Jason Liberty, and all involved at Silversea, Royal Caribbean Group, and Meyer Werft. A special thank you to the Royal Caribbean Group Newbuild team, without whom this would not have been possible, and to Silver Nova’s amazing crew, led by Captain Mino Pontillo, for their precious support in launching this game-changing ship.”