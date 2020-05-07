Vard Marine Inc. announces CEO transition

Consulting naval architecture and marine engineering company Vard Marine Inc. says that President and CEO Dave McMillan will retire on May 31 to pursue another chapter in his career in the marine industry as a Marketing/Business Development consultant. The Board of Directors has named Wade Carson to succeed him as the new President and CEO of the company on his retirement.

In over 30 years with Vard Marine, McMillan was instrumental in the growth of the firm in size and market presence. He helped the company establish new markets and partnerships, as well as build a team of highly skilled engineers.

Wade Carson, who for the past six years has led the business’s strategic direction as VP Business Development, was most recently on assignment as interim Managing Director of affiliate company Vard Electro Canada.

McMillan made the following statement: “It has been a privilege to lead such a dynamic company for the last 15 years. A deep understanding of Vard Marine’s core values, priorities and proven business practices are vital to the future success of the company. Passing these responsibilities on internally as much as possible has always been a value that we have promoted. Wade is a bright and talented leader, whose energy and vision will guide Vard Marine through further growth and development in the coming years. Vard Marine will be in good hands as the company sharpens its focus on existing products and services and pushes into new markets. As much as I will stay engaged in a consulting role with Vard Marine for a number of years to come, the ever-growing number of grandchildren, DIY projects, golf courses and countries still to explore with my wife Carol are an exciting next chapter for me.”

“Dave has built Vard Marine from a small consulting company of less than 20 people to one of the most prominent naval architecture and marine engineering companies in the sector,” said Carson. He has provided mentorship and guidance throughout my 18 years with the company, providing solid business leadership, reflected in the strong track record of the company. He is always ready to roll up his sleeves and help solve a design problem and I look forward to carrying on his legacy and building on the remarkable craftsmanship Dave has delivered throughout his career.”

With Canadian operations located in Vancouver and Ottawa and U.S. operations located in Houston, Vard Marine is a Fincantieri company offering professional ship design, engineering, and shipbuilding technology services, with an emphasis on advanced offshore design and specialized vessels.