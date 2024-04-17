Vard introduces its new Vard Resilience military vessel series Written by Nick Blenkey









Earlier this month, Norway announced plans to increase its naval strength by adding a minimum of five new frigates with helicopters to the Norwegian Navy, along with up to ten large and eighteen smaller standardized vessels, and a minimum of five submarines. This week, in response, Fincantieri’s Norwegian-based subsidiary Vard unveiled its plans for a next generation of military vessels – the Vard Resilience series.

Vard says that to answer the Norwegian Navy’s demands for its new vessels, it has developed the Vard Resilience series with a design that meets the request for standardization, modularization, adaptation to the customer’s needs and purpose of the vessel and a long service life. ments.

“Based on the Norwegian Navy’s input, we are ready to contribute with our knowledge to design and develop the new marine vessels designated for protecting Norway,” says the company. “In Vard we are shipbuilders in control and ownership over the full value chain. Vard owns several shipyards with a large capacity, and outfits and commissions the vessels in Norway with security-cleared highly competent personnel.”

It notes that the Vard Group and Fincantieri have a unique expertise and experience in the total integration of military vessels – especially integration of weapons, sensors, and communication systems. It says that its focus and experience on life cycle management (LCM) and the provision of integrated logistics support (ILS) will be a major asset to the Navy.

Vard points to capacity and flexibility for the construction of marine vessels in Norway and to its focus on using a large proportion of Norwegian suppliers with service networks in Norway and good access and short lead times for spare parts.

“This is important in terms of local and national value creation, but also important when it comes to security and emergency preparedness,” says Vard.

Vard Langsten’s experience in building military vessels includes the construction of three state-of-the-art Jan Mayen class vessels for the Norwegian Coast Guard. Vard Langsten also has extensive experience with classified procurements and has broad experience with physical security, information management and personnel security.