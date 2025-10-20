USCG’s Operation River Wall surges assets to Rio Grande

The U.S. Coast Guard today reported the deployment of additional forces to the Rio Grande River in eastern Texas, starting on October 9, 2025, to ensure operational control of the border where President Trump has declared a national emergency. The service says that this surge operation – known as Operation River Wall – will bolster its ongoing efforts to control, secure and defend approximately 260 miles of the Rio Grande River that makes up the U.S. border there. Leveraging its expertise, authorities and capabilities, the Coast Guard will deter, interdict, and defeat illegal immigration, drug smuggling, and other threats to communities.

“U.S. Coast Guard is the best in the world at tactical boat operations and maritime interdiction at sea, along our coasts, and in riverine environments,” said Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, Acting Commandant of the Coast Guard. “Through Operation River Wall, the Coast Guard is controlling the U.S. southern border along the Rio Grande River in eastern Texas.”

As part of this mobilization, the Coast Guard is deploying additional response boats, shallow watercraft, command and control assets, and tactical teams in support of national security objectives. This marks an unprecedented commitment of Coast Guard personnel and resources to the Rio Grande region.

The Coast Guard is leading Operation River Wall working with U.S. Border Patrol and the Department of War under U.S. Northern Command, to control, secure, and defend the U.S. border along the Rio Grande River in Cameron and Hidalgo counties in eastern Texas, extending to the sea.