Union Maritime’s new LNG dual-fueled tankers with WindWings secure SOLAS approval

BAR Technologies and Union Maritime report that their proposals covering bridge visibility, navigational lights and radar line of sight for Union Maritime’s two new LNG dual-fueled tankers equipped with WindWings wind-assisted propulsion systems have been formally approved by the Marshall Islands flag, following review by Lloyd’s Register.

BAR Technologies and Union Maritime partnered with key stakeholders to launch Project AeroPower – a collaborative initiative to develop the global foundation necessary to secure the successful adoption of wind assisted propulsion technology in the maritime industry at scale.

Union Maritime’s LR2 tankers, built by Yangzjhiang Shipbuilding and due to be delivered early 2026, are the first LNG dual-fueled vessels incorporating wind-assisted propulsion to secure SOLAS approval for bridge visibility and navigational compliance. The milestone demonstrates how proven efficiency technologies can be fully integrated into complex newbuild designs without compromise on safety or regulatory compliance.

Lukasz Brzoska, head of ocean-going vessels at BAR Technologies, said: “Securing this approval demonstrates that regulatory compliance and WindWings technology adoption is progressing together at pace. With these welcome confirmations from both flag and class, we are moving rapidly towards the introduction of these newbuilds into service.”

“Building on the proven success of Brands Hatch, this approval represents a landmark step as we integrate WindWings with dual-fuel LNG propulsion in our next generation of tankers,” said Laurent Cadji, managing director at Union Maritime. “Together with our partners, we are proud to be at the forefront of this transition, demonstrating the commercial viability of sustainable solutions that will help our industry meet its decarbonization goals at scale.”

David Wamsley, deputy commissioner of maritime affairs, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Maritime Administrator, stated: “The Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator worked closely with Lloyd’s Register in granting SOLAS approval for these proposals on bridge visibility and navigational compliance. Ensuring compliance with SOLAS while also accommodating advanced systems such as WindWings and dual-fuel LNG reflects our commitment to supporting technologies that enhance safety, efficiency and environmental performance across the global fleet.”

“Lloyd’s Register is pleased to have supported the approval of these proposals. Ensuring the safe integration of technologies such as dual-fuel LNG and WindWings into tanker operations is essential as the industry moves to cut emissions while upholding the highest standards of safety and compliance,” said Dr Santiago Suarez de la Fuente, LR advisory – ship performance manager.

This approval builds on the operational success of Union Maritime’s Brands Hatch, the world’s first newbuild tanker fitted with WindWings, which recently completed its maiden voyage to Europe. In favorable conditions, Brands Hatch achieved more than a third of its propulsion from wind power alone while fully laden, replacing over 12.8 tonnes of fuel in a single day and avoiding around 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions. These results, says BAR, provide clear, real-world evidence that WindWings are delivering meaningful efficiency gains at commercial scale.

With these developments, Union Maritime, BAR Technologies and their partners are extending the technology into a new vessel class, showing how dual-fuel LNG and WindWings\can work hand-in-hand to accelerate decarbonization while maintaining full compliance with international safety and regulatory frameworks.

BAR Technologies says that the achievement underscores its collaborative work with shipyards, class societies and flag administrations to scale proven efficiency technologies into mainstream fleet operations, enabling owners and operators to meet IMO emissions targets, EU ETS, and FuelEU Maritime requirements, while also addressing growing commercial and charterer demand for verifiable decarbonization.