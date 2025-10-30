U.S. and China to suspend tit-for-tat port fees

The general ratcheting down of trade war tensions between the U.S. and China following what President Trump called a “truly great meeting” with President Xi of China will see the U.S. suspend the implementation of port fees under its Section 301 investigation targeting China’s maritime, logistics and shipbuilding industries for one year. In response, China will correspondingly suspend the implementation of its countermeasures against the U.S. side for one year once the U.S. suspension takes effect, according to a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The news was welcomed by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) which released this statement:

“ICS welcomes the agreement that appears to have been made between President Trump of the

United States and President Xi Jinping of China. ICS has been involved in consultations with the

United States Trade Representative (USTR) since the beginning of the Section 301 investigation,

and the government of China, and we look forward to receiving confirmation on these reports

and further details.

“The reports of the U.S. agreement to suspend the Section 301 port fees on China’s maritime,

logistics and shipbuilding industries by one year, and the agreed reciprocal suspension of

China’s countermeasures targeting US linked ships, is a welcome and positive development.

“ICS supports the ambition to increase U.S. shipbuilding capacity and to make the United States

shipbuilding industry strong, as as additional commercial tonnage strengthens the global

maritime sector’s efficiency and competitiveness. However, the port fees imposed by the USTR

on October 14, 2025, and subsequently by China as countermeasures to U.S. linked ships, has

already posed significant challenges and disruptions for the shipping industry and global trade.

“At ICS we strongly advocate for the need for shipping to be able to move trade freely and

efficiently, and remain committed to working collaboratively with all administrations and

international partners to avoid any disruptions to the flow of global trade.”