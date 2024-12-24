Two Maine Maritime cadets awarded Crowley scholarships

Maine Maritime Academy cadets Anna LaDue and Odegaard Fields have been awarded Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship. They were selected for the Crowley scholarships based on their performance during the cadet training periods aboard Crowley-operated or -managed ships and their intent to pursue maritime careers.

LaDue, a junior from Canterbury, N.H., is studying marine transportation operations, with a minor in sail training. She has served as the Assistant Officer in Charge for the academy’s Delta Company during the 2024 training year and has achieved the Dean’s List for three consecutive semesters. Outside of her maritime studies, she is involved in the climbing club, singing ensemble, women on the water, environmental action club and her school’s student athletic advisory committee. After training aboard Crowley-managed tanker American Pride in summer 2024, LaDue seeks to sail aboard on tankers upon graduation.

Fields, a junior from New Marlborough, Mass., is pursuing a degree in marine transportation operations. In addition to his studies, Fields is a small vessel handling instructor and terrestrial navigation teaching assistant on the George C. Previll Memorial Inter-Academy Monomoy challenge team. Fields sailed as a cadet with Crowley on the American Pride. On graduation, Fields wants to continue sailing as a deck officer on a tanker or offshore wind supply vessel.

The scholarship, which is awarded annually by Crowley, was established in 1994 by the company’s CEO and chairman Thomas B. Crowley Jr. to commemorate and honor Thomas B. Crowley Sr. and his instrumental leadership and accomplishments for the company and maritime industry. Since 1984, Crowley has provided over $3 million dollars in scholarships to more than 1,000 students studying at maritime academies and other select schools in the United States mainland, Puerto Rico and Central America.

