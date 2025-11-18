Turn Services to acquire St. John Fleeting

Convent, La.-based Turn Services LLC reports that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Garyville, La.-based St. John Fleeting LLC , a multifunctional inland marine and transportation company that has been in business for 50 years, offering fleeting, transportation, stevedoring, barge repair, and dock transfer services.

Located at Mile Marker 140 on the Mississippi River, St. John’s fleet can accommodate up to 300 barges, including dry, liquid, pressure, CDC, deck, and oversized barges. Turn Services’ acquisition strengthens its operational capabilities and strategic footprint within the Lower Mississippi River.

“For 50 years, our family and St. John Fleeting have focused on providing safe and efficient marine transportation services to our customers,” said Darla Gaudet, president of St. John Fleeting. “The hard work and dedication of our employees over all these years have made St. John Fleeting a trusted and reliable services provider on the Mississippi River. We are confident that Turn Services will continue this legacy.”

“The acquisition represents yet another step in our strategic focus on providing first-class marine transportation services, including fleeting, along the Lower Mississippi River,” said Todd Fuller, president of Turn Services. “We are excited to expand both our operational capabilities and locational offerings to our customers. St. John Fleeting’s focus on providing safe and efficient marine transportation services, combined with its exceptional operational assets, fits perfectly with Turn Services’ core services. We appreciate the opportunity to continue the legacy of excellence established by St. John Fleeting.”