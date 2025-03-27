Trump nominates Brent Sadler to be next Maritime Administrator Written by Nick Blenkey









While the exact details of President Trump’s plans for the expansion of U.S. shipbuilding and U.S.-flag shipping won’t be known until the publication of a much-anticipated Executive Order, what’s certain is that the next Maritime Administrator will have a key role in implementing them. The President’s pick for the position is retired submariner Brent Sadler.

Sadler, a retired U.S. Navy captain, is a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, which issued this statement:

“Brent joined Heritage after a 26-year Navy career that included numerous operational tours on nuclear-powered submarines, staffing of senior Defense Department leaders, and as a military diplomat in Asia. As a senior research fellow, Brent has focused on maritime security and the technologies shaping our future maritime forces.”

“We are deeply proud to see Brent Sadler nominated for this critical position related to America’s national and economic economic security,” said Heritage vice president of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy. “His comprehensive and successful Naval career as well as his policy work at Heritage position him well to serve this role with excellence and integrity. We will miss him, but he is the best candidate for this role.”

Sadler is a frequent contributor to media discussions on naval, maritime and shipbuilding issues. He is also an author with his most recent book being: Naval Power in Action: Seizing the Initiative in the New Cold War with China,