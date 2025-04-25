Trump executive order gives green light for deep sea mineral recovery Written by Nick Blenkey









President Trump yesterday signed an executive order entitled “Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources.” Though the White House has yet to release anything beyond the text of the order, the Department of the Interior published a factsheet created by the U.S. Geological Survey showing prospective locations of critical minerals on the seafloor, highlighting the future opportunity to source the minerals needed to support the U.S. economy and security from underwater lands belonging to the United States.

“UNLEASHING AMERICA’S OFFSHORE CRITICAL MINERALS AND RESOURCES”



“This survey of seafloor minerals represents a critical step in advancing the Trump administration’s commitment to unlocking America’s vast natural resources,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By enhancing our understanding of the mineral wealth beneath our oceans, we are fostering American Energy Independence, supporting the growth of vital industries, and ensuring that our nation remain competitive on the global stage.”

NOIA hails “decisive and critical step”

“This executive order marks a decisive and strategic step toward reshoring critical mineral production and strengthening America’s energy and national security,” said National Ocean Industries Association president Erik Milito. “Demand for minerals like cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements is accelerating at an unprecedented pace—and without urgent action, the U.S. risks falling behind. China currently holds a dominant position in the global supply chain for these resources, and our overreliance on foreign adversaries poses a clear threat to our economic and national defense infrastructure.

“Modern life—from advanced technologies to military systems—runs on critical minerals. Yet the supply outlook shows a looming shortfall. The U.S. outer continental shelf holds vast, untapped reserves—including many of the most vital critical minerals and all known rare earth elements. Fortunately, America’s offshore energy sector, anchored by the innovation-driven companies along the Gulf Coast, is uniquely equipped to lead in this space. These companies bring decades of experience in safely operating in complex marine environments and are ready to responsibly develop the resources we urgently need.

“This executive order affirms what industry has long understood: to secure our future, we must harness the full strength of our offshore capabilities. Doing so will bolster domestic supply chains, generate high-paying American jobs, and deliver the mineral resources that will power our economy and protect our security.”

The Metals Company says it’s ready to play to play

The executive order was warmly welcomed by a major existing player in the deep sea mineral mining industry, Nasdaq listed TMC (The Metals Company Inc.).

The company says that its U.S. subsidiary, The Metals Company USA LLC, is strategically positioned to play a central role in responsibly recovering polymetallic nodules to strengthen U.S. critical mineral supply chains and in building an industrial ecosystem enabled by deep seabed minerals—an emerging sector expected to mobilize tens of billions in private investment in the United States across shipbuilding, ports, mineral processing and refining, and advanced manufacturing.

TMC USA has been evaluating U.S. locations for nodule processing since 2019, in order to reshore critical mineral processing and related mid-to-downstream industries to America.

TMC chairman and CEO Gerard Barron said: “Throughout the 1970-1990s, America was a pioneer: U.S.-based consortia developed deep-sea nodule collection and processing; the U.S. Congress passed a deep seabed mining statute; NOAA put in place implementing regulations, completed offshore research campaigns and developed a programmatic environmental impact statement (EIS) for the area covering the Clarion-Clipperton Zone as well as five site-specific EISs. Today’s Executive Order marks America’s return to leadership in deep seabed minerals. With a stable, transparent, and enforceable regulatory pathway available under existing U.S. law, we look forward to delivering the world’s first commercial nodule project—responsibly and economically. As always, we remain committed to acting in the best interests of our sponsoring states, partners, investors, and the planet.”

TMC notes that the U.S. Congress passed the Deep Sea Hard Minerals Recovery Act (DSHMRA) in 1980, affirming that deep-seabed mining is a Freedom of the High Seas and granting NOAA authority to regulate exploration and commercial recovery activities of U.S. citizens in international waters

Last month, TMC USA announced its intent to apply for licenses and permits under DSHMRA in the second quarter of 2025, and that it has formally initiated a pre-application consultation process with NOAA. Following extensive legal diligence on DSHMRA, NOAA’s implementing regulations and other applicable environmental protection legislation, the company says that it strongly believes that the U.S. seabed mining code offers the most efficient and transparent pathway for permitting commercial recovery of deep-sea mineral resources, in which proactive engagement between industry and the regulator forms a critical part of the regulatory process.

A contrary view

Not too surprisingly, the executive order was met with less than an enthusiastic response from the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition (DSCC) whose key objective is to protect vulnerable marine ecosystems in the deep sea and conserve deep-sea species. You can read its response HERE.