Tnemec launches new Aerolon Marine anti-condensation coating

For over a decade, industrial coatings specialist Tnemec’s Aerolon brand of coatings has been controlling unwanted condensation and protecting assets in various types of applications around the world.

Building off that technology, Tnemec is introducing a new wave of coating technology, Aerolon Marine, a high-performance, marine-grade anti-condensation coating developed to handle the harsh environments in which vessels operate.

Designed for vessel bulkheads, overheads, and other weather-exposed surfaces, the high-build, fluid-applied solution provides unmatched protection against moisture-related damage.​​​​​​

Marine vessels experience extreme temperature fluctuations, which can lead to condensation buildup and insulation failure. With the lowest thermal conductivity of any IMO-approved anti-condensation coating, Aerolon Marine minimizes these temperature variances, preventing moisture accumulation that can compromise insulation performance.

Utilizing a proprietary blend of advanced porous materials, it is designed to deliver superior protection, ensuring vessels remain insulated, efficient, and protected in even the harshest conditions.

Founded in 1921, Tnemec is one of the largest privately held protective coatings manufacturers in North America. Tnemec is headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., and manufactures a full range of protective coating products at facilities in North Kansas City, Mo., Baltimore, Md., and Shanghai, China. Tnemec’s North American customers are serviced by distribution facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis, New Orleans,