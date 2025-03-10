Swedish Club names Emilia Dean its new legal director Written by Nick Blenkey









The Swedish Club has appointed Emilia Dean as its new legal director. With a strong background in payment services and regulatory matters, Dean will play a key role, assuming global responsibility for the marine mutual insurer’s legal matters and corporate governance, as well as serving as corporate secretary.

Dean joins the club from Worldline, where she was head of legal (Nordics), overseeing commercial, corporate, and regulatory matters. She brings with her more than twenty years of experience in various legal roles with regulated international organizations such as Western Union and Trine and started her career at Bird & Bird LLP in London. A dual-qualified lawyer in both England and Sweden, she is fluent in multiple languages, including Swedish and English.

“Emilia brings a wealth of experience to the club, and we’re delighted to have her on board,” said Swedish Club managing director Thomas Nordberg. “Her international expertise and deep understanding of the rapidly changing regulatory environment will be a great asset to the club.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining The Swedish Club at such a pivotal time for the club and the industry,” said Dean. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to navigate the evolving legal and regulatory landscape and help drive the next chapter of growth.”

Dean is based at the Swedish Club’s headquarters in Gothenburg.