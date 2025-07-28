Superior Ag breaks ground on Ohio River fertilizer terminal

Superior Ag, an Indiana-based farmer-owned cooperative, officially broke ground today on its state-of-the-art fertilizer terminal at the former Summit River Terminal site near Rockport. The new 32,000‑ton dry fertilizer distribution facility represents a multimillion‑dollar investment in Spencer County aimed at better serving farmers in southwestern Indiana, northern and central Kentucky, and bordering Illinois.

“Our construction marks a significant step forward in delivering efficient, high‑capacity service to our farmers,” said Richard Lloyd, president and CEO. “This investment underscores our cooperative’s commitment to growth and innovation and supports agricultural productivity now and into the future.”



Key features will be:

10 large bins for diverse fertilizer segregation

600 TPH barge receiver (full barge in ~3 hours)

300 TPH truck receiver (truck off‑load in ~5 minutes)

300 TPH blend & ship capability (25‑ton load in ~5 minutes)

Automated treatment systems for stabilizers, micronutrients, dust control

Expected throughput: 30–35 barges/year

Construction is projected to span 12–18 months, with full operation targeted for late 2026. Superior Ag anticipates six employees working at the site, although company leaders expect 15 to 20 jobs in total will be added at the terminal, including both distribution truck drivers and on-site personnel.

“We’re excited about the terminal’s location along the Highway 231 corridor, offering direct river access that significantly enhances our logistic capabilities,” said PJ Peter, Agronomy Division Manager. “Farmers are using bigger equipment today, and the new facility will help meet their needs by carrying a larger inventory and speeding load time and efficiency. We must grow with them to keep up with them.”

The total investment in this facility exceeds $20 million, reflecting Superior Ag’s commitment to supporting local agriculture and providing farmers with the tools they need to succeed. Currently, Superior Ag has over 2,700 members throughout southwestern Indiana, northern and central Kentucky and the bordering regions of Illinois.