Steel cut for innovative French patrol vessel

French naval architect firm Mauric reports that construction of an innovative new wind-assisted offshore patrol vessel ordered in January has reached a major milestone. Yesterday, the first steel for the vessel was cut at the Socarenam shipyard in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

As we reported when the contract was awarded, the patrol vessel is being built for France’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture (DGAMPA) and will combine an innovative wind-assisted propulsion solution with a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system with IMO TIER III compliant engines.

Steel cutting marked the transition from design phase to active construction of this innovative vessel and came after Mauric’s team of naval architects and marine engineers has completed the detailed arrangement study of the vessel, including an optimization loop for optimal sail positioning. This phase also enabled the finalization of active and passive stabilization systems development, through seakeeping calculatons carried out to optimize the anti-roll tank with free surface effects and active fin stabilizers.

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) optimization of the bulbous bow has refined the hull’s hydrodynamic performance. These CFD studies have optimized resistance through the water and defined the vessel’s active trim control system underway, confirming a hybrid cruising speed of 10 knots and maximum speed exceeding 18 knots. This configuration ensures the energy efficiency sought for this vessel with its reduced environmental footprint.

The design phase also established the assembly sequence in eight modular blocks. The image below illustrates the detailed structure of the first block, located in the forward third of the vessel’s hull.

3D Hull Block ©MAURIC

With first steel now cut, the project is now on track for the vessel’s delivery in the second half of 2027,

Key features

Crew and Capacity

Crew : 16 persons

Special Forces : 4 persons

Autonomy : 12 days

Activity : Up to 200 days at sea per year



Technical Specifications

Length: 53.70 m

Construction: Steel hull, aluminium superstructure

Propulsion: Diesel-electric hybrid system with wind-assisted propulsion

Maximum speed: 17 kts at 85% MCR, electric : 10 kts

Range: 3,600 nm at 12 kts

Nautical equipment: 2 semi-rigid inflatable boats of 6.50 m (speed: 35 kts)