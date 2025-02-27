STAX Engineering raises $70M, starts carbon capture trials

Long Beach, Calif.-headquartered maritime emissions capture specialist STAX Engineering reports that it has raised $70 million in funding and is launching carbon capture trials with onboard carbon capture technology innovator Seabound.

STAX says that the $70 million investment—$60 million in debt financing provided by Firstime Credit and Deutsche Bank Private Credit & Infrastructure and $10 million through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE)—will fuel the company’s rapid growth, scaling the deployment of its emissions capture and control technology while advancing carbon capture initiatives.

In parallel with the funding, STAX has signed new multi-year contracts with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and K-Line. They join a list of companies working with STAX that includes Shell, NYK Line, Hyundai GLOVIS, Toyota, and Olympus.

“We’re building real momentum at STAX, and this funding marks a pivotal moment for both our company and the maritime industry,” said Michael Walker, CEO of STAX Engineering. “As we pursue expanding our carbon capture capabilities to drive the industry toward cleaner, more sustainable practices, our inaugural partnership with Seabound is pivotal. At the same time, new partnerships with ZIM and K-Line reflect rising demand for our emissions capture and control technology, helping us scale our impact across global fleets. Through these partnerships, we’re accelerating our vision to capture 1% of global emissions and set a new standard for carbon capture adoption across shipping and beyond.”

The carbon capture trials, already underway at the Port of Los Angeles, integrate Seabound’s compact and cost-effective carbon dioxide capture system with STAX’s mobile emissions control units. After pollutants are filtered by STAX technology, the ship’s exhaust is directed through Seabound’s capture unit, isolating and storing both carbon and sulfur before the clean exhaust gas enters the atmosphere, reducing the vessel’s greenhouse gas footprint. Early results are promising, reinforcing the feasibility of integrating carbon capture into STAX’s systems, with full-scale deployment planned for late 2025.

“The maritime industry has long been one of the toughest sectors to decarbonize, and partnering with STAX to integrate our carbon capture technology is a meaningful step forward,” said Alisha Fredriksson, co-founder & CEO of Seabound. “Together, we’re laying the foundation for a future where shipping can achieve zero-emissions operations, setting a new standard for sustainability across the industry.”

Since its launch in first quarter 2024, STAX has established itself as the only emissions solution servicing all major vessel classes in California, including containerships, auto carriers, and tankers. As California’s new California Air Resource Board (CARB) emissions standards took effect in Jan. 2025, STAX now provides a path to compliance for operators through exclusive service agreements at major ports, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hueneme, Benicia, and Oakland. In just over a year, STAX has treated at-berth vessels for a cumulative 13,000 hours, capturing 100 tons of pollutants and counting.