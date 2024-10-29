St. Johns Ship Building names Jim Sorenson its new VP government sales

St. Johns Ship Building has appointed Jim Sorenson its vice president of government sales. Sorenson will spearhead all government-related sales efforts at the Palatka, Fla.-based shipyard and report directly to its president, Joe Rella.

With over 20 years of experience in the maritime industry, Sorenson comes to the position with extensive expertise in government and commercial sales, project management, and customer relations. Most recently, he served as director of sales at Willard Marine, Inc., where he managed all commercial and government sales, parts sales, and service and repair work across the company’s Oceanside, Calif., and Chesapeake, Va., facilities.

Prior to his role at Willard Marine, Sorenson held key leadership positions at Lake Assault Boats, overseeing sales from the New England area to the Gulf Coast, and Silver Ships, Inc., where he managed government and commercial contracts for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and other entities. His background also includes nearly a decade of service with the U.S. Coast Guard, where he developed deep technical and operational knowledge in maritime operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the St. Johns Ship Building team,” said Rella. “His leadership and experience in government sales will play a key role in expanding our presence in this critical market, and we are confident that he will help drive continued growth and success for our company.”

Sorenson will work closely with government and defense agencies to ensure St. Johns Ship Building continues to meet the evolving needs of the maritime industry while maintaining the company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.